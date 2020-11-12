Fortnite Season 4 Week 12: Xtravaganza Week 2

We help you with all the challenges of Week 12 of Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2. XP Challenges of Week 2 of Xtravaganza.

On Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. CET, the challenges of Week 12 of Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2, also known as Week 2 of the XP challenges of Xtravaganza, the event of Overtime this season. In this section of our complete Fortnite Battle Royale guide we tell you how to complete each Fortnite challenge in this round:

Fortnite: Xtravaganza Week 2 challenges

Phase 1 of 3 – Deal Damage with Shotguns (0/1000) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Phase 1 of 3 – Eliminate enemies with common weapons (0/7) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Stage 1 of 3 – Deal damage to opponents using Choppa blades (0/50) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Phase 1 of 3 – Catch Fish (0/10) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Shoot a gas can thrown by a teammate before it hits the ground (0/1) – Reward: 50,000 Season XP

Remember that all the challenges of this event have the assistance of a group. That is to say, it is not only possible to complete them thanks to the fact that the actions of our Duos and Squads companions count towards our total (and vice versa), but they are intended to be completed in this way.



