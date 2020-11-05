Fortnite Season 4 Week 11: Xtravaganza Week 1

We help you with all the challenges of Week 1 Xtravaganza, the Extra Time event of Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2.

On Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. CET, the challenges of Week 1 of Xtravaganza, the Extra Time event of Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2, were activated. In this section of our complete guide to Fortnite Battle Royale we tell you how to complete each Fortnite challenge of this round:

Fortnite: Xtravaganza Week 1 challenges

Stage 1 of 3 – Deal Damage with Scoped Weapons (0/500) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Phase 1 of 3 – Use Super Powers to Eliminate Opponents (0/1) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Phase 1 of 3 – Use Rifts (0/10) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Phase 1 of 3 – Upgrade weapons to uncommon rarity (0/4) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Visit all Named Locations in a single match (0/17) – Reward: 50,000 Season XP

Remember that all the challenges of this event have the assistance of a group. That is to say, it is not only possible to complete them thanks to the fact that the actions of our Duos and Squads companions count towards our total (and vice versa), but they are intended to be completed in this way.



