Fortnite Season 4: Week 11 Leaked Challenges

We tell you what are the leaked challenges of Week 11 of Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2. Each challenge and its reward.

The challenges for Week 11 of Season 4 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass will be activated on Thursday, November 5 at 2:00 p.m. CET. These challenges would be part of this season’s Overtime event, called Extravaganza. Here we tell you what each Fortnite challenge of this batch is:

Fortnite: leaked challenges of Week 11 of Season 4

The data corresponding to the challenges of Week 11 of Season 4 of Fortnite Chapter 2 were added to the game through patch 14.50 last Tuesday, November 3, 2020. According to this file, which we have been able to access via datamining, these would be the challenges this week; We leave you an approximate translation:

Stage 1 of 3 – Deal Damage with Scoped Weapons (0 / ????) – Reward: ???? Seasonal PE

Stage 2 of 3 – Deal Damage with Scoped Weapons (0 / ????) – Reward: ???? Seasonal PE

Stage 3 of 3 – Deal Damage with Scoped Weapons (0 / ????) – Reward: ???? Seasonal PE

Stage 1 of 3 – Eliminate opponents with super powers (0 / ????) – Reward: ???? Seasonal PE

Stage 2 of 3 – Eliminate opponents with super powers (0 / ????) – Reward: ???? Seasonal PE

Stage 3 of 3 – Eliminate opponents with super powers (0 / ????) – Reward: ???? Seasonal PE

Stage 1 of 3 – Use Rifts (0 / ????) – Reward: ???? Seasonal PE

Stage 2 of 3 – Drive cars or trucks through crevasses (0 / ????) – Reward: ???? Seasonal PE

Phase 3 of 3 – Use Rifts in the same game (0 / ????) – Reward: ???? Seasonal PE

Phase 1 of 3 – Upgrade weapons to rare rarity (0 / ????) – Reward: ???? Seasonal PE

Phase 2 of 3 – Upgrade weapons to rare rarity (0 / ????) – Reward: ???? Seasonal PE

Phase 3 of 3 – Upgrade Weapons to Epic Rarity (0 / ????) – Reward: ???? Seasonal PE

Visit all Named Locations in a single match (0 / ????) – Reward: ???? Seasonal PE

Search Chests (0 / ????) – Reward: ???? Seasonal PE

These challenges belong to the Overtime event of Season 4 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass, called Extravaganza. They are intended to be completed with Group Assistance. That is to say: our progress towards the total of them will advance thanks to the actions of our Duos and Squad partners, and vice versa.

Unfortunately, Epic Games changed the Fortnite file system on PC with patch 14.40, which prevents us from using our datamining tools to check the complete data related to these challenges, such as the names in Spanish or the exact amounts of experience that we will get .



