Fortnite Season 4: Week 10 Leaked Challenges

We tell you what are the leaked challenges of Week 10 of Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2. Each challenge and its reward.

The challenges of Week 10 of Season 4 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass will be activated on Thursday, October 29 at 2:00 p.m. CET. Here we tell you what each Fortnite challenge of this batch is:

Fortnite: leaked challenges of Week 10 of Season 4

The data corresponding to the challenges of Week 10 of Season 4 of Fortnite Chapter 2 were added to the game through patch 14.40 last Wednesday, October 21, 2020. According to this file, these would be the challenges of this week:

Search Chests in Upstate New York (0/7) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Sleeping Pool Eliminations (0/3) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Collect Metal in Sticky Swamp (0 / ????) – Reward: 25,000 Seasonal XP

Catch Fish in Heart Lake (0 / ????) – Reward: 25,000 Seasonal PE

Eliminate opponents by running over them with vehicles (0 / ????) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Go by speedboat from La Fortilla to La Authority in less than 4 minutes (0/1) – Reward: 25,000 Season PE

Drive 20,000 meters in a vehicle (0/1) – Reward: 50,000 Season XP

Deal damage to opponents in Sentinel Graveyard (0/500) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

As always, we know that the weekly challenges of Season 4 are always seven in total, but the lists that we filter – taking them as is from the game files – are more than seven because the remaining challenges are backup in case any of those on this list may not work.

Sadly, at the time of this news release, Epic Games changed the file system for Fortnite on PC with patch 14.40, preventing us from using our datamining tools to fully check these challenges for ourselves.

In any case, you will have a complete guide to each and every one of these challenges when they are active in the game, on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. CET.



