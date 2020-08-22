Fortnite Season 4: Thor and Galactus comic details

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 teasers are the pages of a comic in which Thor and Galactus try to prevent a catastrophe. We teach it to you.

On August 22, 2020, the first part of a comic was activated within Fortnite Battle Royale that details how Season 4 will begin. In this comic, two Marvel characters, Thor and Galactus, must avoid the Black Winter, the death of all . This would be the event at the end of Season 3 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2. We show you all the pages of the comic as they are being revealed just below:

From Epic Games they have always known how to create anticipation for each new season of Fortnite Battle Royale. They usually do this by revealing several teasers or promotional images before the season begins. For the premiere of Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2, which will begin on Thursday, August 27, they have decided to show what will come during Season 4 through Marvel comics within the game, since Epic reached an agreement with this company to make this new season themed of La Casa de las Ideas superheroes. Every day, starting on August 22, through August 26, two new pages of the comic will be revealed.

Day 1 – Pages 1 and 2 of the comic

Part 1: Galactus arrives in Asgard to warn Thor that he must consume five special planets to gain enough strength to stop Black Winter: the death of all things. Thor and Galactus set out in search of these planets, but after consuming one of them, Galactus is distracted by an anomaly in space, and leaves behind her. Thor seeks help.



