Fortnite Season 4: Storm’s Awakening Challenges Guide

We help you complete the challenges of Storm, the weather master and member of the X-Men, in Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2.

The Awakening of Storm challenges are the challenges that we must complete in Season 4 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass to unlock the built-in Force of the Tempest emote. In this section of our complete Fortnite Battle Royale guide we help you complete them:

  • Reach level 60 of the Battle Pass (1/60)
  • Visit the Weather Station as Storm (0/1)
  • Ride Angry Stacks in the storm as Storm (0/1)
  • Emote like Storm in the center of the eye of the storm (0/1)

The challenges of Storm’s Awakening allow us to unlock the built-in Tempest Force emote. Once obtained, it will be ours forever. It can only be equipped by the Storm skin.

