Fortnite Season 4: Showing going to be the main hero

Various leaks suggest that Season 4 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass would be Marvel themed. Thor appears in pictures.

A leak from the Nintendo eShop of Nintendo Switch in South Korea seems to confirm what has been rumored in the Fortnite community for some time: Season 4 would be themed of Marvel. Fortnite Chapter 2 is currently in Season 3 of the Battle Pass; We tell you everything we know about the next season:

Así se ve el cómic de Thor y Galactus dentro del juego.#Fortnite https://t.co/Ni9j1UoePj — Rubén Martínez (@ruvenmb) August 6, 2020

UPDATE 08/21/2020 4:18 PM: This information has already been confirmed by Epic Games; you can check it here. Below we leave this same news in its original context:

At the beginning of August we informed you that Thor and Galactus, both Marvel characters, were found within the Fortnite Battle Royale files. Although not in the form of skins, but within the pages of a comic; a new feature that would be added to the game in the future, at a date yet to be determined.

Thanks to the Twitter user @BungDaBada, we have been able to verify that an image has been leaked in the South Korean eShop that would correspond to Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 in which the Fortnite logo is clearly seen, a Thor inside him, and the Marvel logo.



