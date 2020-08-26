Fortnite Season 4 Nexus: Iron Man, Wolverine confirmed

Several of the new Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass Season 4 skins confirmed. Iron Man, Wolverine, Storm, Dr. Doom, She-Hulk, and more.

Season 4 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass will arrive on Thursday, August 27. However, Epic Games has spent several days preparing for it through all kinds of teasers and mini-events within the game, such as the appearance of Thor’s hammer. With the arrival of the last two pages of the comic that serves as the prologue for the new season, we already know what will be several of the new Marvel skins in Fortnite: Iron Man, Wolverine, Groot, She-Hulk and many more. We tell you just below

Fortnite: Iron Man, Groot, Dr. Doom, She-Hulk and more coming in Season 4

As we have commented in the introductory paragraph of this news, in the days prior to the arrival of Season 4 of Fortnite Chapter 2, a comic appeared within the game in which we could read two pages every day. On Wednesday 26 the last two pages of this mini-story were revealed, in which a multitude of Marvel characters appear that we understand will arrive in the game in the form of skins. The full list is as follows:



