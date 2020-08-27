Fortnite Season 4 Nexus: all the skins

These are all the skins, rewards and contents of the Battle Pass of Season 4 of Fortnite Chapter 2. Thor, Groot, Doctor Doom, Tony Stark …

Starting today, Thursday, August 27, 2020, Season 4 of Fortnite Chapter 2 is inaugurated, in which we can get a new Battle Pass and climb more than 100 levels by unlocking all kinds of rewards related to the most famous superheroes in the universe Marvel. If you want to unlock Tony Stark, Groot or Wolverine, you are going to need some patience and help, so below we will throw you a cable reviewing all the skins, contrails, graffiti, backpack accessories, hang gliders, banners, collection tools, screens of cargo, wrappers and styles that we have at our disposal for the next few months.

What is the Fortnite Battle Royale Battle Pass and how does it work?

The Battle Pass is a paid subscription, a premium service that is not necessary to play Fortnite, which is free, but is highly recommended for those who spend more hours in the game, as it offers access to exclusive content that is not available. you can get or unlock in any other way. Each season has its own pass and these expire from season to season, so the Season 3 Battle Pass, for example, will not work for Season 4: Battle on the Nexus. They all cost about eight euros, but to buy them we have to first buy turkeys, the virtual currency of the game. V-Bucks are sold in batches through the digital store of the platforms we play on (the PlayStation Store in the case of PS4, for example). As each battle pass costs 950 V-Bucks, if we want to buy it we will need a batch of 1000 V-Bucks, which is sold for 7.99 euros.



