Fortnite Season 4: Mystic Awakening Challenges Guide

We help you complete the challenges of the Awakening of Mystique, the mutant shapeshifter, in Season 4 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass.

Mystic Awakening Challenges

Reach level 86 of the Battle Pass (1/86)

Use a phone booth as Mystique (0/1)

Deal damage with guns of different rarities like Mystic (0/3)

Use a gesture like Mystic after eliminating an opponent (0/1)

The challenges of the Awakening of Mysticism allow us to unlock the integrated Shapeshifter emote. Once obtained, it will be ours forever. It can only be equipped by the Mystic skin.



