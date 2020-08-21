Fortnite Season 4 may be the main theme of Marvel

A new leak indicates that Fortnite season 4 could be focused on Marvel and several of its characters

Thanks to a leak from Nintendo eShop for Switch in South Korea we have new information regarding Fortnite season 4, which would have a Marvel theme.

Since the beginning of this month Thor and Galactus, the Marvel characters, were found in the Fortnite Battle Royale files, the funny thing is that they were not skins, but a comic, a feature that apparently will be added to the game later .

This leak confirms what the HYPEX dataminer revealed at some point, it must also be remembered that this user already has a long history of successful leaks.

According to what his source revealed, Season 4 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass will have Marvel as its main theme, so Thor and his hammer will be cosmetic objects and added that the source is reliable because it showed him the comic. Before it leaked

I've seen some of you guess this already, but yeah Season 4 *MIGHT* be Marvel themed, and Thor & his hammer are gonna be cosmetics (this is via my source) Also the trailer might start with a girl cornered in some alleyway by armed skins and she gets saved. — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 19, 2020

Fortnite season 4 with Marvel

However, that’s not all, HYPEX also mentioned the possibility that a Wolverine skin would appear in the future, in addition to the beak in the shape of Wolverine’s Claws, something similar to the same tool inspired by the Hulk’s hands.

It is known that the fourth season of Fortnite Chapter 2 will begin on Thursday, August 27, although it is somewhat strange that a season of Fortnite Battle Royale does not have extra weeks at the end of all the weeks of challenges, being that on Thursday, 20 the challenges were activated Week 10.

Currently Fortnite Chapter 2 is in Season 3 of the Battle Pass, but now Epic Games has made it official, so we can see many of the Marvel characters in the new season of Fortnite, so we will be attentive to the news that they will arrive next week.



