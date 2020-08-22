Fortnite Season 4 Marvel: everything we know

We tell you everything we know about Season 4 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass. Start date, Marvel theme, changes and news …

There is less than a week to go until Season 4 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass begins. We compiled everything we know about this new stage of Fortnite: Thor and Galactus comic, leaks / leaks, teasers, changes and news on the stage and playable level …

When does Season 4 of Fortnite Chapter 2 start?

Season 4 of Fortnite Chapter 2 will begin on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at a time to be determined. Fortnite is expected to be inactive for a few hours, during which time this video game will be under maintenance, and patch 14.00 will have to be downloaded to update it.

Fortnite x Marvel: first official image of Season 4 of Fortnite Chapter 2

On August 21, Epic Games revealed that Season 4 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass will be Marvel-themed.

Expect to see Marvel characters both in this new season’s Battle Pass, as well as in the game’s daily turkey shop.

First leaks of Season 4 of Fortnite Chapter 2

Dataminers are fuming these days, leaking all kinds of inside information from Season 4 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass. One of the most reliable, HYPEX, claims all of the following about this new season:

Thor and the hammer Mjolnir will be cosmetic items (a skin and a pickaxe, respectively).

There will be a Marvel / Thor map location

There will be a Wolverine / Wolverine skin

Epic had a Banana skin concept with Wolverine claws in mind

There will be comic pages that we will find on stage



