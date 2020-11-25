Fortnite Season 4: Leaked Challenges Week 14

We tell you what are the leaked challenges of Week 14 of Season 4 of Fortnite Chapter 2. XP Challenges of Xtravaganza Week 4.

The challenges of Week 14 of Season 4 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass will be activated on Thursday, November 26 at 2:00 p.m. CET. These challenges are part of this season’s Overtime event, called Xtravaganza, and are those of its Week 4. Here we tell you what each Fortnite challenge of this round is:

Fortnite: leaked challenges of Week 14 of Season 4 – Xtravaganza Week 4

The data corresponding to the challenges of Week 14 of Season 4 (Week 4 of Xtravaganza) of Fortnite Chapter 2 were added to the game through patch 14.60 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. According to this file, which we have been able to access via datamining, these would be the challenges this week:

Stage 1 of 3 – Deal damage to your opponents with Assault Rifles (0 / 1,000) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Stage 2 of 3 – Deal damage to your opponents with Assault Rifles (0 / 2,500) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Stage 3 of 3 – Deal damage to your opponents with Assault Rifles (0 / 5,000) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Stage 1 of 3 – Hit opponents with Boogie Bombs or Shock Grenades (0/1) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Stage 2 of 3 – Hit opponents with boogie bombs or shock grenades (0/9) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Stage 3 of 3 – Hit multiple opponents with Boogie Bombs or Shock Grenades (0/15) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Phase 1 of 3 – Catch items from a speedboat (0/1) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Phase 2 of 3 – Catch items from a Speedboat and a Choppa in the same match (0/2) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Phase 3 of 3 – Catch items from a speedboat, a Choppa and the cargo box of a truck in the same game (0/3) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Phase 1 of 3 – Keep all health and shield for 2 minutes in the same game (0/1) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Phase 2 of 3 – Keep all health and shield for 4 minutes in the same game (0/1) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Phase 3 of 3 – Keep all health and shield for 8 minutes in the same game (0/1) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Take an articulated truck from the outskirts of Upstate New York to Stark Industries (0/1) – Reward: 20,000 Seasonal PE

Generate power for Stark Industries using zip lines to and from Upstate New York (0/3) – Reward: 20,000 Seasonal PE

Collect buses and caravans in original Fortnite locations (0/1) – Reward: 20,000 Season PE

Throw Sorbet into the Atmosphere (0/3) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Boogie Before Oblivion (0/1) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Eliminate enemies in Stark Industries, Calígine Field or Afflicted Alameda (0/15) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

These challenges belong to the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass Season 4 Overtime event called Xtravaganza. They are intended to be completed with Group Assistance. That is to say: our progress towards the total of them will advance thanks to the actions of our Duos and Squad partners, and vice versa.

You will have a complete guide to each and every one of these challenges when they are active in the game, on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. CET.



