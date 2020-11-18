Fortnite Season 4: Leaked Challenges Week 13

We tell you what are the leaked challenges of Week 13 of Season 4 of Fortnite Chapter 2. XP Challenges of Xtravaganza Week 3.

The challenges for Week 13 of Season 4 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass will be activated on Thursday, November 19 at 2:00 p.m. CET. These challenges are part of this season’s Overtime event, called Xtravaganza, and are those of its Week 3. Here we tell you what each Fortnite challenge of this batch is:

Fortnite: leaked challenges of Week 13 of Season 4 – Xtravaganza Week 3

The data corresponding to the challenges of Week 13 of Season 4 (Week 3 of Xtravaganza) of Fortnite Chapter 2 were added to the game through patch 14.60 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. According to this file, which we have been able to access via datamining, these would be the challenges this week:

Phase 1 of 3 – Deal damage with submachine guns (0 / 1,000) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Stage 2 of 3 – Deal damage with submachine guns (0 / 2,500) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Stage 3 of 3 – Deal damage with submachine guns (0 / 5,000) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Phase 1 of 3 – Eliminate Stark Robots, Gatherers or Wolverines (0/10) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Phase 2 of 3 – Eliminate Stark Robots, Gatherers or Wolverines (0/25) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Phase 3 of 3 – Eliminate Stark Robots, Gatherers or Wolverines (0/50) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Phase 1 of 3 – Register Chests (0/10) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Phase 2 of 3 – Register Ammo Boxes (0/10) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Stage 3 of 3 – Find Supply Drops (0/10) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Phase 1 of 3 – Collect Wood, Stone or Metal (0/1000) – Reward: 20,000 Seasonal XP

Stage 2 of 3 – Collect Wood, Stone or Metal (0 / 1,500) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Stage 3 of 3 – Collect Wood, Stone or Metal (0/2000) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Dance on the five colored bridges in the same game (0/1) – Reward: 50,000 Season XP

Eliminate opponents (0/20) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

These challenges belong to the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass Season 4 Overtime event, called Xtravaganza. They are intended to be completed with Group Assistance. That is to say: our progress towards the total of them will advance thanks to the actions of our Duos and Squad partners, and vice versa.



