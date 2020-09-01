Fortnite Season 4: Jennifer Walters

We help you complete the challenges of Jennifer Walters Awakening, She-Hulk, in Season 4 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass.

The Awakening challenges of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk are the challenges that we must complete in Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 to unlock the Gamma Overload gesture. In this section of our complete Fortnite Battle Royale guide we help you complete them:

Challenges of Awakening by Jennifer Walters

Reach level 29 of the Battle Pass (1/29)

Visit Jennifer Walters’ Law Firm as Jennifer Walters (0/1)

Eliminate Doctor Doom’s minions as Jennifer Walters (0/3)

Use a gesture like Jennifer Walters after destroying vases (0/1)

The challenges of Jennifer Walters Awakening allow us to unlock the Gamma Overload gesture. Once obtained, it will be ours forever, although it can only be used if we have Jennifer Walters / She Hulk skin equipped.



