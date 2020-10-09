Fortnite Season 4: Iron Man Awakening challenges guide

We help you with the challenges of the Awakening of Tony Stark, also known as Iron Man, in Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2.

The Tony Stark / Iron Man Awakening challenges are the challenges that we must complete in Season 4 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass to unlock the built-in gesture Put on the suit. In this section of our complete Fortnite Battle Royale guide we help you complete them:

Challenges of Tony Stark’s Awakening

Reach level 100 of the Battle Pass (1/100)

Get to 88 on the speedometer of a Whiplash as Tony Stark (0/1)

Use an upgrade bank like Tony Stark (0/1)

Use a gesture like Tony Stark in the Stark Industries Suit Lab (0/1)

The challenges of Tony Stark’s Awakening allow us to unlock the integrated gesture Put on the suit. Once obtained, it will be ours forever. It can only be equipped by the Tony Stark skin.



