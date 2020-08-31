Fortnite Season 4: how to walk underwater

We tell you how to walk underwater in Season 4 of Fortnite Chapter 2. This curious trick / bug can give us an advantage if we know how to use it.

Season 4 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass has not only brought Marvel heroes and villains with it; It has also brought a curious trick / bug that can get chestnuts out of the fire if we know that it is possible to use it. In this section of our complete guide to Fortnite Battle Royale we tell you how to walk underwater

Fortnite: how to walk underwater?

Before we get to this cheat / bug, we warn you that we have no idea if Epic Games could consider taking advantage of this error as a reason for expulsion / ban, so if you use it, it is at your own risk.

Knowing this, we tell you what this consists of, exactly. South of Angry Piles, in the G2 quadrant of the map, there is a specific portion of the river where we can use the trick of walking underwater without restrictions:

To perform this trick, what we must do is very simple. We simply enter the water normally, swimming, and, when we are in the middle of the river, we jump. Our character will sink, and we can walk underwater and perform all the actions that we can perform on land, such as healing, shooting, or reloading our weapons.



