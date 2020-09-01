Fortnite Season 4: how to get the silver, gold

The Marvel skins from Season 4 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass have several additional styles: shiny silver finish, shiny gold finish, and holofoil. In this section of our complete Fortnite Battle Royale guide we tell you how to get the silver, gold and holofoil skins:

Fortnite: how to get the silver, gold and holofoil skins of Season 4

To unlock the additional styles of all the skins of the Battle Pass of Season 4 of Fortnite Chapter 2 we do not have to do any specific task; we just have to play and level up. Skins are unlocked every certain levels. To unlock absolutely everything, we must reach level 220.

Thor’s silver, gold and holofoil skins

Thor’s silver, gold, and holofoil styles are earned by reaching the following levels in Season 4:

Silver Glossy Finish Style: Level 105

Gold Glossy Finish Style: Level 145

Holofoil Style: Level 185



