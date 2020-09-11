Fortnite Season 4: Groot’s Awakening challenges guide

We help you complete the challenges of Groot, of the Guardians of the Galaxy, in Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2.

The Awakening of Groot challenges are the challenges that we must complete in Season 4 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass to unlock Rocket Raccoon, Battle Brother backpacking accessory. In this section of our complete Fortnite Battle Royale guide we help you complete them:

Challenges of Groot’s Awakening

Reach level 46 of the Battle Pass (1/46)

Use a gesture like Groot in a monument to friendship (0/1)

The challenges of Groot’s Awakening allow us to unlock the Battle Brother backpack accessory. Once obtained, it will be ours forever. It can be equipped by any skin we have.



