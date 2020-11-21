Fortnite Season 4: Galactus event already has date

The event at the end of Season 4 of Fortnite Chapter 2 already has a date and time. We tell you everything we know about it in this news.

At around 10:00 a.m. CET on November 21, 2020, a mysterious countdown appeared within Fortnite Battle Royale. This clock marks the date and time of the Galactus event, the final event of Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2. We tell you just below:

Fortnite: Season 4 event date and time

Official art announcing the War on the Nexus event for Fortnite Season 4

As we say, on November 21, a countdown appeared in different places in the game that indicates when the final event of Season 4 of Fortnite Chapter 2 will begin. This clock appears in various places in the game, such as in the S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier. every time we start a game, in the “Battle Pass” tab of the Battle Royale menu, and in the “Play” tab.

The date and time of the final event of Season 4 of Fortnite Chapter 2 is as follows:

Spain (peninsula and Balearic Islands): 10:10 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1

Spain (Canary Islands): 9:10 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1

Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Uruguay: 6:10 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1

Bolivia and Venezuela: 5:10 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1

Colombia, Ecuador, United States (ET) and Peru: 4:10 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1

El Salvador, Honduras and Mexico (CDMX): 15:10 on Tuesday, December 1

United States (PT): 11:10 am on Tuesday, December 1

It is also confirmed that there will be an extension of Season 4. The information within the game, in the “Battle Pass” option, within the “Battle Pass” tab of the Battle Royale menu indicates that the current season will end on December 1st.



