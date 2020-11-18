Fortnite Season 4: Galactus event; all we know

We tell you everything we know about the event at the end of Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2. Galactus arrives on the island …

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass Season 4 event is getting closer and closer. Galactus is striding closer to the game island, intending to devour it. Patch 14.60 brought with it many files with key information. We tell you everything we know about the final event of Season 4 of Fortnite, although before we start we warn you that there may be spoilers:

Fortnite: everything we know about the final event of Season 4

Among the files added with patch 14.60 to Fortnite Battle Royale we have found quite interesting elements, which give several clues about what will happen in the event at the end of Season 4. We still do not know when it will be held, although it would have to be before 30 November 2020, as at the time of writing this is still the date that Season 4 should theoretically end and Season 5 begin.

The first of these are two audio files added with the latest patch to the game, belonging to the season finale event. The names of these two files are “Event_Junior_Countdown_Alarm_01” and “Event_Junior_Countdown_Loop”, without the quotes. We know they are from the final event because “Junior” is his codename in the Fortnite file system.

The first of these, as its own file name suggests, is a countdown that possibly sounds within the gameplay of the event, signaling the arrival of Galactus. The second file, on the other hand, being a loop, possibly sounds during the loading screen upon entering the event.

New textures have also been added to Galactus’ 3D model with Patch 14.60, so we also know that the Eater of Worlds will be making an appearance during the event.



