Fortnite Season 4: all the fish, and where to fish them

One of the novelties of Season 4 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass is a renewed fishing system, with new types of fish. Nothing more and nothing less than 40 fish in total. In this section of our complete Fortnite Battle Royale guide we collect all the fish:

Fortnite Season 4: all the fish and how to catch them

The fishing mechanics have not changed between seasons; To fish, just use a fishing rod at fishing spots (circles with fish in random places in the water), or at any point in a body of water. Once this is done, we must wait for something to bite, and we remove the fishing rod from the water. We will find fishing rods randomly on the ground, in chests, or inside barrels in areas near the water.

Another option for fishing is to use a harpoon weapon at fishing spots (they are found at random); just shoot the harpoon towards the fish circle to get a random object.

One last option for catching some fish is the professional fishing rod. It is found at random, and it is essential to obtain the rarest fish.

Every time we fish in Season 4 of Fortnite Chapter 2, the game itself will notify us of what type of fish we have caught, and its size. Once this is done, it will be added to an agenda that we can consult at any time.

In Season 4 of Fortnite Chapter 2 there are nine different types of fish, each of them with the following effects:



