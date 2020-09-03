Fortnite Season 4: all the challenges of Week 2

We help you with all the challenges of Week 2 of Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2. Overcome them with our guide.

On Thursday, September 3, 2020, the challenges of Week 2 of Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 were activated. In this section of our complete guide to Fortnite Battle Royale we will tell you how to complete each Fortnite challenge of this batch :

Search chests in Señorío de la Sal (0/7)

Eliminations in The Authority (0/3)

Dance on different Sentinel heads in the Sentinel Graveyard (0/3)

Destroy ships in Sandy Cliffs (0/7)

Bounce on different dog toys in Ant-Man’s mansion (0/4)

Go under different colored steel bridges with a speedboat (0/3)

Search S.H.I.E.L.D. chests inside Quinjets (0/7)

Search chests in Señorío de la Sal

To complete this challenge, we must register a total of seven chests in Señorío de la Sal, in quadrant D4 of the map. It does not matter if we reach this number of open chests in the same game or over several games, and neither does the game mode. We just go to this area as soon as we can, and we open all the chests we see.



