Fortnite Season 4: all the challenges of Week 1

On Thursday, August 27, 2020, Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 began. With it, came the challenges of Week 1. In this section of our complete guide to Fortnite Battle Royale we tell you how to complete each challenge of Fortnite of this batch:

Fortnite: challenges of Week 1 of Season 4 of Chapter 2

Search Chests in Filthy Docks (0/7)

Eliminations in Sacred Hedges (0/3)

Collect floating circles in Campo Calígine (0/4)

Eliminate Stark robots at Patrol Boat Quinjet landing sites (0/5)

Refuel a vehicle in Sleeping Pools (0/1)

Deal damage to opponents with Stark Industries Energy Rifles (0/1000)

Eliminate Doctor Doom in Dominion of Doom (0/3)



