Fortnite Season 4: All Pages From Thor VS Galactus Comic

We bring you all the pages of the Thor vs. Galactus comic, which have served as a teaser to promote the new Fortnite Season 4 Nexus

On August 22, 2020, the first part of a comic that details how Season 4 will begin was activated within Fortnite Battle Royale. In this comic, two Marvel characters, Thor and Galactus, must avoid the Black Winter, the death of everything. This would be the event at the end of Season 3 of the Fortnite Battle Pass Chapter 2. We show you all the pages of the comic as they are revealed just below:

From Epic Games they have always known how to create anticipation for each new season of Fortnite Battle Royale. They usually do this by revealing several teasers or promotional images before the season begins. For the premiere of Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2, which will begin on Thursday, August 27, they have decided to show what will come during Season 4 through Marvel comics within the game, since Epic reached an agreement with this company to make this new season themed of La Casa de las Ideas superheroes. Every day, starting on August 22, through August 26, two new pages of the comic will be revealed.



