Fortnite Season 4: 14.00 patch notes, changes

Season 4 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass is here, with patch 14.00. In this section of our complete Fortnite Battle Royale guide we collect all the news of this new season: War in the Nexus, in which Marvel is the main protagonist. Let’s go there:

This is the new map of Season 4 of Fortnite Chapter 2

Season 4 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass has brought us a new map, as you can see just below.

In it, we can see significant changes, such as the fact that Pleasant Park has been replaced by Domain of Doom, in which Doctor Doom has become strong and has established his base of operations on the island of Fortnite Battle Royale. This area is based on Latveria, the fictional country from which Victor von Doom hails and from which he is monarch.

This is not ending here. Platform Patituerta from Season 3, which was basically the remains of Platform from Season 2 has completely disappeared. On the other hand, La Fortilla, SPECTRUM’s base of operations during Season 3, has been partially destroyed.



