Fortnite Season 3: Week 9 Leaked Challenges

We already know what the challenges will be for Week 9 of Season 3 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2. We give you the complete list.

The challenges for Week 9 of Season 3 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass will be active in-game on Thursday, August 13 at 3:00 p.m. CEST. As always, we already know what they are because we have been able to access the corresponding files using datamining tools and techniques. Here we tell you what each Fortnite challenge of this batch is:

The data for the challenges of Week 9 of Season 3 of Fortnite Chapter 2 were added to the game through patch 13.40. According to the specific file, these would be the challenges this week:

Search chests in Pleasant Park (0/7) – Reward: 35,000 Seasonal PE

Eliminations in La Fortilla (0/3) – Reward: 35,000 Season XP

Stomp on a vehicle in Grudge Corner (0/1) – Reward: 35,000 Season XP

Build bonfires at Haddock Camp (0/3) – Reward: 35,000 Seasonal PE

Collect Metal in Hydro 16 (0/200) – Reward: 35,000 Season XP

Eliminate minions or looters (0/7) – Reward: 35,000 Season XP

Eliminate minions or looters (0/70) – Reward: 80,000 Season XP

Search Ammo Boxes in Campo Calígine (0/7) – Reward: 35,000 Season XP

As has happened in recent weeks, there are two “repeating” challenges, one that we must complete on our own, and another whose overall progress can be increased by the actions of our Squadmates. It is about eliminating henchmen or looters.

Again, we know that the weekly challenges of Season 3 are always seven in total, but those of the lists that we filter – taking them as is from the game files using data mining techniques – are more than seven because the remaining challenges are backup in case any of the ones on this list don’t work. In any case, you will have a complete guide to each and every one of these challenges when they are active in the game, on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. CEST.



