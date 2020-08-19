Fortnite Season 3: Week 10 Leaked Challenges

We tell you what the challenges will be for Week 10 of Season 3 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2. Each Fortnite challenge and reward.

The challenges for Week 10 of Season 3 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass will be active in-game on Thursday, August 20 at 3:00 p.m. CEST. As usual, we know exactly what each Fortnite challenge in this series is because we have been able to access the corresponding files using datamining tools and techniques. Here we tell you what they are:

Fortnite: leaked challenges of Week 10 of Season 3

The data for the challenges of Week 10 of Season 3 of Fortnite Chapter 2 were added to the game through patch 13.40. According to the specific file, these would be the challenges of this week

Register chests in The Authority (0/7) – Reward: 35,000 Season XP

Eliminations in Campo Calígine (0/3) – Reward: 35,000 Season XP

Collect Fireflies in Afflicted Alameda (0/1) – Reward: 35,000 Season XP

Dance on the Apres Ski dance floor for 10 seconds (0/10) – Reward: 35,000 Season PE

Vandalize Cargo Containers in Filthy Docks (0/7) – Reward: 35,000 Seasonal XP

Deal damage to enemies with shotguns or submachine guns (0/500) – Reward: 35,000 Season XP

Deal damage to enemies with shotguns or submachine guns (0 / 15,000) – Reward: 80,000 Season XP

Search Ammo Boxes at Frenzy Farm (0/7) – Reward: 35,000 Seasonal PE

The challenges of Week 10 of Season 3 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 are, in theory, the last of the – still – current season. As indicated in the Battle Pass tab, the season ends on August 27, the day when the Week 11 challenges should be active.

We also remind you that we know that the weekly challenges of Season 3 are always seven in total, but those of the lists that we filter – taking them as is from the game files using data mining techniques – are more than seven because the remaining challenges They are backup in the event that any of the ones on this list do not work. In any case, you will have a complete guide to each and every one of these challenges when they are active in the game, on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. CEST.



