Fortnite Season 3: leaked challenges Week 6

We tell you what are the leaked challenges of Week 6 of Season 3 of the Fortnite Battle Pass Chapter 2. Challenges and rewards.

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass Season 6, Week 6 challenges will activate on Thursday, July 23 at 3:00 p.m. CEST. Although, as usual, we have been able to access the corresponding files using datamining tools and techniques. Here we tell you what each Fortnite challenge is in this batch:

Fortnite: leaked challenges from Week 6 of Season 3

Data corresponding to the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 Week 6 challenges were added to the game via patch 13.30. According to this file, these would be this week’s challenges:

Deal damage to Dinghy Platform (0/500) – Reward: 35,000 Season XP

Eliminations in Pleasant Park (0/3) – Reward: 35,000 Season XP

Land at The Authority and finish in the top 25 (0/1) – Reward: 35,000 Season XP

Fully step on a vehicle in Spiteful Corner (0/1) – Reward: 35,000 Season XP

Grab a weapon in Conglomerate Hut (0/1) – Reward: 35,000 Season XP

Register chests (0/10) – Reward: 35,000 Season XP

Register chests (0/100) – Reward: 35,000 Season XP

Register ammo boxes in Lordship of Salt (0/7) – Reward: 35,000 Season XP

Register chests in Sleepy Pools (0/7) – Reward: 35,000 Season XP

The cars should have been enabled with the arrival of patch 13.30 on Tuesday, July 21, which is why we see that there is a challenge regarding them in this round. Finally his introduction to the game has been delayed. However, for now we know that the weekly challenges of Season 3 are always seven in total, but the lists that we filtered – removing them as is from the game files – are more than seven because the two remaining challenges are backup in the case that any of the ones on this list don’t work. It would not be unreasonable to suppose that in the challenges of Week 6, once they are active in the game, the one of “stomp a vehicle in Rincon Rencoroso” is not available.

In any case, you will have a complete guide to each and every one of these challenges when they are active in the game, on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. CEST.



