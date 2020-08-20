Fortnite Season 3: all the challenges of Week 10

Complete all the challenges of Week 10 of Season 3 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 with our guide. Every Fortnite challenge.
The challenges of Week 10 of Season 3 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 are active from Thursday, August 20 at 3:00 p.m. CEST. In this section of our complete Fortnite Battle Royale guide we help you complete each Fortnite challenge this week:
Fortnite: challenges of Week 10 of Season 3 of Chapter 2
- Register chests in The Authority (0/7)
- Eliminations at Campo Calígine (0/3)
- Collect fireflies in Afflicted Alameda (0/5)
- Dance on the Apres Ski dance floor for 10 seconds (0/10)
- Vandalize Cargo Containers in Filthy Docks (0/7)
- Deal damage to enemies with shotguns or submachine guns (0/500)
