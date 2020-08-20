Fortnite Season 3: all the challenges of Week 10

Complete all the challenges of Week 10 of Season 3 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 with our guide. Every Fortnite challenge.

The challenges of Week 10 of Season 3 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 are active from Thursday, August 20 at 3:00 p.m. CEST. In this section of our complete Fortnite Battle Royale guide we help you complete each Fortnite challenge this week:

Fortnite: challenges of Week 10 of Season 3 of Chapter 2

Register chests in The Authority (0/7)

Eliminations at Campo Calígine (0/3)

Collect fireflies in Afflicted Alameda (0/5)

Dance on the Apres Ski dance floor for 10 seconds (0/10)

Vandalize Cargo Containers in Filthy Docks (0/7)

Deal damage to enemies with shotguns or submachine guns (0/500)

