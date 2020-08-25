Fortnite Season 2 will feature Marvel as its theme

Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 2 will have a Marvel crossover theme and will start next Thursday (27), the day Season 3 ends. The official announcement of the theme was made by Epic Games on Twitter last Friday (21), and since then the developer has given tips on content and news on social networks. In the first teaser released it is also possible to see the character Thor, who according to speculation, will be the protagonist of the new season. See details and rumors about season 4 below.

iPhones with Fortnite installed sell for up to $ 100,000

Fortnite is a Battle Royale game available for download on PC, Playstation 4 (PS4) and Xbox One. Currently, it is not possible to download the mobile game from official Android and Phone stores (iOS) due to a legal fight.

To date, no further official details have been given on how the partnership will work. But according to the information obtained by the dataminer Hypex on Twitter, the new season of the game will have cosmetics from Thor and Wolverine, in addition to comic pages that can be found and collected by the map. He also stated that a Groot skin will be offered in the Battle Pass, and that there will also be a skin for the heroine Storm.

Previously, some clues also indicated that this crossover could happen soon. During the beta of the Marvel’s Avengers game, which took place last weekend, between Friday (21) and Sunday (23), players who completed the three HARM rooms challenges on Xbox One or PS4 received the Hulk pick in Fortnite.

According to the teaser released by Epic, Fortnite Season 4 Chapter 2 may have designs based on Marvel comics, rather than the recent Marvel’s Avengers game or the Marvel Cinematic Universe itself. The image of Thor shown in the teaser portrays the character with his look in the new phase of comics written by Donny Cates.

This is not the first time that a Fortnite partnership with Marvel has taken place. In 2018, the game gained a limited-time mode in which players could find the infinity gauntlet and play with the villain Thanos. At the time of the release of Avengers: Endgame, Battle Royale also had a limited time mode in which players used the Avengers’ weapons to fight Thanos. Recently, there was even a crossover with the character Deadpool.



