Fortnite Save the World goes for Mac users

By
Daniel Kucher
-
0

The crisis between Epic Games and Apple has already been taken to court. In the process that progressed with mutual showdowns and sanctions, the latest development was related to Fortnite Save the World mode on Macs. Fornite Save the World will not be available for Mac users starting September 23.

Fornite Save the World will not be playable by Mac users!

There is tension between Epic Games and Apple. Fortnite’s game mode, which was unplugged due to problems at the point of updates, will be removed from macOS systems as of September 23.

Save the World is a different version of the game. This game mode, which allows both building and fighting zombies in the Battle Royale game, could be played by players for a fee. After the crisis between the two giants, the game could be played on macOS systems, although it did not receive new updates. Now it is also being prevented.

In a blog post where Epic Games revealed the situation, Apple has been blamed for the situation in question. In the article, it is stated that Apple blocked the updates to be included in the game and therefore the game became unplayable. Mac owners who purchased the game between September 17, 2019 and September 17, 2020 will be refunded. Because the game is completely removed by macOS in the last week of this month.

