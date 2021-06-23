Fortnite: Robo-Lok Pack Now Available; Price And Contents

Fortnite: The Robo-Lok pack in Fortnite is available now, bringing with it Save the World, Battle Royale and Creative content. We tell you.

As of June 23, 2021, the Robo-Lok pack is available in Fortnite. Here we show you how is this new skin: Robo-Lok, belonging to Season 7 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2; what is its price, and what content does it bring:

We can find the Robo-Lok pack in the Save the World turkey shop

Robo-Lok is one of the new start packs of the Fortnite Save the World mode, although it also brings content that we can use in the Battle Royale and Creative modes of the Epic Games video game.

These are all Robo-Lok items in Fortnite; at a price of € 15.99:

Access to the Fortnite Save the World Cooperative Campaign

Hero Robo-Lok (only available in Fortnite: Save the World)

Skin Robo-Lok (only available in Battle Royale and Creative)

Lok’s Block Backpacking Accessory (only available in Battle Royale and Creative)

Lok’s Claw Pickaxe (only available in Barrle Royale and Creative)

Robo-Lok Challenges (Get up to 1,000 V-Bucks and 1,000 X-Ray tickets for completing Save the World daily missions)

As always when we publish a news of this type, we leave you several things that you should take into account:

Save the World Starter Packs are obtained by paying with real money. They are only available on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, although if we buy them on one of these platforms, we can use the content compatible with Battle Royale and Creative also on mobile phones and Nintendo Switch.

There are objects that we can only use in certain game modes; some of them will only be available in Save the World, while others can only be used in Battle Royale and Creative.

Battle Royale and Creative compatible items are cosmetic; they do not affect the game in any way other than visual modifications.