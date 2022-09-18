Fortnite reveals the skin of the SypherPK icon

A Pokemon fan draws 18 variants of the latest PikachuFortnite Icon Series skin — SypherPK, as shown in a recent YouTube and Twitch content creator thread. Soon, SypherP fans and viewers who might otherwise be unfamiliar with the Fortnite player will be able to purchase the SypherPK skin and play it. The presentation of the Icon Series skin from SypherPK was also well timed, as the 4th season of Fortnite Chapter 3 starts tomorrow. Epic Games may even have taken the opportunity to tease something from the new season.

Obviously, Epic Games loves crossovers. He will collaborate with any major property that makes sense, whether it’s comics, manga, sports, music or something else. However, the Icon series is a step above the usual crossover. The Icon series is designed for partners who have a special relationship with Fortnite. It includes musicians such as Marshmello, Travis Scott and Ariana Grande. It also features sports stars such as LeBron James and Naomi Osaka. The fact that SypherPK is now joining the Icon Series shows how important a partner he has been for Epic Games.

The SpyherPK Icon Series skin itself will be officially released on September 22. It will feature three styles, including the basic SypherPK style, similar to how fans of the content creator will recognize it. Then there is the Empowered style and the Posessed style. Empowered gives SypherPK a scar above the eye and fancy shoulder armor. Obsessive style transforms SypherPK into a shining ghostly villain and a real Fortnite character. There is also an optional onyx mask that can be worn in addition to the “Curse on the Back” decoration. Sypher’s Scimitar pickaxe and Sypher’s Strut emotion are sold separately.

However, Epic goes beyond a simple cosmetic package for SypherPK. Starting from Chapter 3 of season 4, a special creative map of Sypher’s Pit Island will be available. There is a PvP zone on the map, as well as quests to unlock the SYPHER IS HERE spray and the Oni Ascension loading screen. If this is not enough, a special SypherPK Icon Cup will be held on September 21, allowing duets to compete for early receipt of SypherPK equipment.

While SypherPK and Fortnite fans are waiting for the new Icon series to be unlocked, they may want to revisit SypherPK’s gear-related broadcast. Vigilant Fortnite fans have seen what could be new content for the upcoming season, including floating No Sweat balloon platforms, a chrome tornado and a new rifle with a telescopic sight.

The 4th season of the 3rd chapter of Fortnite is scheduled to begin tomorrow, September 18. Fortnite’s new theme is paradise, and it’s expected to be quite intense. SypherPK Icon Series clothing, events and other related content are just a part of what Fortnite players are waiting for soon.

Fortnite is already available on PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and mobile devices.