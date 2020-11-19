Fortnite Returns: NVIDIA GeForce NOW Arrives on iOS

Although Apple actually tried not to allow other game streaming platforms in its ecosystem, GeForce NOW is now available in the browser. Thus, Fortnite, which Apple has banned, can also return to iOS devices.

Technology giant Apple has closed its doors to the new generation game streaming platforms to take root in its garden. Nevertheless, if these platforms are almost pushed through the door, they continue to find a way for them by entering through the chimney.

Today, NVIDIA announced that the new GeForce NOW service is coming to iOS devices. Thanks to this service, it is possible to play PC games via the browser on iPhone and iPad. These games even include Fortnite.

Game enjoyment on mobile from the browser

Users can access GeForce NOW libraries by entering play.geforcenow.com in the browser on their iOS device. As NVIDIA points out, this interface is still in beta. Consequently, it has some important shortcomings.

Currently, the platform does not have a touch interface yet, and a Bluetooth or power input game pad is required to play games. This means that games that require intensive keyboard and mouse use such as MOBA and strategy have not yet been played.

Leaving aside the control issues, GeForce NOW currently performs on Safari as it will run on Windows, Android and Chrome OS. Players can play the game they want for free for up to 1 hour at a time.

Access to game libraries possible

GeForce NOW currently does not have their own dedicated games, but considering the hundreds of games on Steam, Epic and uPlay PC, this does not seem like a major shortcoming at the moment. While “Founders” subscribers can play for up to four hours, they can also take advantage of features such as RTX graphics card technology offered by NVIDIA.

Another remarkable feature of the new service is that it makes it possible to play Fortnite practically on iOS. As it is known, Fortnite was removed from iOS stores after the dispute between Epic and Apple. This service, which will be opened to new platforms in the future, will also include interfaces that will make it easier to play games.



