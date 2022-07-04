Fortnite Returns Captain America Skin by July 4th

For the first time since December 2021, Captain America from Marvel will appear in the Fortnite item store. Players have limited time to grab Captain America as well as several other festive in-game cosmetics to celebrate the Fourth of July today at Fortnite.

Marvel’s first Avenger was introduced to Fortnite during the crossover Battle Royale with Marvel in Chapter 2 of Season 4. Known as the game’s fourteenth season, he plunged deep into Galactus, seeking to absorb the power of the Zero Point event. Fully embracing the conflict, Epic Games has filled the battle pass and in-game store with Marvel-related cosmetics to give players the full feeling that they are Marvel characters heading towards an impending conflict with an unstoppable force.

The Captain America kit will cost players 2000 B-bucks and will include the following:

Captain America Equipment Proto-Adamantium Shield Back Bling Tool for Collecting Proto-Adamantium Shield

The item store also has a variety of other holiday-related cosmetic items, such as a “Firecracker” gun film or a “Firecracker Team Leader” costume for players who may want to give their all with their holiday game expression.

Fortnite has grown a lot since the first days of its existence, when it began as a “Battle with the Storm”. The introduction of the Marvel crossover back in Season 4 Chapter 2 was huge for Fortnite, and it has prepared the space for a lot of future crossovers as players like Hawkeye and Kate Bishop get their own skins as the Marvel Cinematic universe continues to evolve. with new characters. Players also experienced similar hero-themed crossovers involving the DC universe, which gave fans the opportunity to wander the world as Batman himself.

In addition to superheroes and villains, Fortnite has expanded its in-game cosmetics to attract a wider audience. Naruto has recently received his own set of skins, and the latest season features one of the most iconic villains of all time in the person of Darth Vader. There were also crossovers with various musical artists such as Travis Scott and Ariana Grande, with additional in-game content such as live performances, as well as crossovers with brands such as Fortnite x Jordan cosmetics for all sports fans.

Captain America’s return to the item store is a great way to celebrate the Fourth of July on behalf of Epic Games. Be sure to log in today and catch the captain before his cosmetics are frozen for the foreseeable future.

Fortnite is already available on Android, PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.