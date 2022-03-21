Fortnite Removes Ability To Build In Its New Update

Fortnite was not the first successful battle royale, but it is the game that currently dominates the genre. However, one of its most unique mechanics compared to other options will now be temporarily removed: the ability to build during matches.

The change comes with the Chapter 3: Resistance Season 2 update. In place of the ability to build buildings to protect themselves, players will now have something called an Overshield, a second shield that goes over their original shield.

Epic Games’ idea with this update in Fortnite is to make players focus more on the battle, but it makes clear in its update text that the mechanic will eventually return:

“All battle, no construction. Construction has been eliminated. It’s up to the Resistance to get it back. Join your squad and help The Seven reveal the Imagined Order’s nefarious plan.”

Players especially fans of building need not despair either. You can still use the mechanics in arena modes and competitive playlists. While Epic Games tries to bring some storyline to Fortnite, it looks like the build will return to the other modes in some upcoming update.

Chapter 3, of course, also brings new customization items, which include a skin for Dr. Strange. At the pace that Fortnite has been making its collaborations, it’s already been expected that any new Marvel movie gets skins in the game.