Fortnite releases football skins “Let them know” without the World Cup logo

“Stand out and stand proud”
Epic Games has added a series of non-branded football-themed skins to Fortnite, which are fully customizable in color and are part of a line of skins called Let Them Know.
The Let Them Know looks were launched yesterday (November 21) and will be available until November 27. An Epic Games blog post states that the skin line includes “ten outfits based on the beautiful game, each of which you can personalize with multiple patterns and colors.”
The latest line of skins, which was launched a day after the start of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, does not contain any mention of the upcoming World Cup this year and does not have official branding from official football organizations or teams.
As Eurogamer noticed, the announcement blog seems to show one of the skins configured in the same colors as the bisexuality flag, and players can customize the skins with other pride colors.
In 2020, Fortnite introduced the UEFA Euro 2020 in-game tournament and added footballers Harry Kane and Marco Royce to the Battle royale. However, the decision to host this year’s World Cup in Qatar has been criticized for several reasons, including the criminalization of homosexuality in the country and the “significant” number of migrant workers who died in connection with the project.
During yesterday’s match between Wales and the USA, Welsh fans claimed that their rainbow hats were “confiscated” when they personally attended the match.
In a statement, the Football Association of Wales (FAW) said it was “extremely disappointed by reports that members of Y Wal Goch, including FAW staff, were asked to remove and throw away Rainbow Wall bucket hats in front of the Ahmad Museum.” Bin Ali Stadium”.
In addition, players from England and Wales will no longer wear OneLove armbands at the World Cup due to FIFA’s statement about possible sanctions.