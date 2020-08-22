Fortnite Released New Marvel and Thor-Themed Video

Fortnite, which has been in trouble with Apple these days, released a short Marvel and Thor-themed teaser video on its Twitter account. According to the video that points to the date of August 27, we can say that Fortnite will be Marvel-themed for the new season and will contain elements specific to Thor.

Fortnite, one of the most popular survival games of today, will appear before the players with its new season in the coming days. Epic Games, which is in trouble with Apple these days, continues to work for the new season of its most popular game. In this context, the company published a short teaser about the new season during the day.

The video, which is quite clear compared to most teaser videos, shows us that Fortnite Episode 2: Season 4 will be predominantly Marvel and Thor. At this point, the official Fortnite account that posted the post posted the video with a hammer, lightning bolt and rainbow emojis for clarity. In the short video, we can clearly see Thor’s comic appearance in the middle of the Fortnite script.

Video posted from Fortnite’s official Twitter account:

This season of the popular survival game Fortnite was largely based on DC characters. Aquaman was the most prominent character of the season. At this point, we can assume that Epic Games, which agreed with Marvel in the new season, will do the same for Thor in Season 4 and add many special elements to the game.

Many claims made earlier that the new season of the popular survival game Fortnite will highlight Marvel elements. According to these rumors, it seems quite possible that we will see at least the Thor costume and hammer in Fortnite in the new season. However, it is said that a Wolverine costume will be added to the game soon.

It is not known whether cosmetic items for Wolverine will be added to the game, but it seems certain that Thor will land on Fortnite island soon. We will be able to learn more details only on August 27, when the update is released. Stay tuned to be informed about developments in this process.



