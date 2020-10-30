Fortnite receives J Balvin for the Ultratumba Party concert

Epic Games continues to reinvent its star game to limits that few could have imagined when it was officially released in 2017. Fortnite welcomes artist J Balvin to give a concert as part of the Nightmare Before the Tempest event. The big day will be on November 1, starting at 2 AM Spanish time.

The brand new winner of four Latin Grammy Awards and world ambassador of reggaeton will be the visible face of the surprise that Fortnite has prepared for its hundreds of thousands of users. “A special Master Party show where we will enjoy his greatest hits and the premiere of his new song with Sech”, Epic Games has revealed.

As reported, the musical event will begin just when the Afterlife Party has ended, which will be precisely when the Halloween party comes to an end, along with October and its culminating day 31. However, for all those who miss the broadcast in direct, there will be two new opportunities; on November 1 at 19:00 CET and on November 2 at 00:00 CET.

Epic Games also suggests attending the concert in full dress, with an extravagant Party Soldier costume, “a funky remake of a Fortnite favorite: The Nightmare Before the Tempest.” But it does not stop there: all users who have purchased the suit and attend the event will unlock an exclusive J Balvin style. J Balvin arrives at Fortnite after releasing his last song 3 months ago, which has already accumulated 122 million views on YouTube . It’s about ONE DAY (ONE DAY), a song in which he collaborated with Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy. The video clip stars Úrsula Corberó, the Catalan actress who stars in La Casa de Papel.



