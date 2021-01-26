Fortnite receives a radio station from Rocket League

Fortnite Battle Royale continues to collaborate with Rocket League; the Epic Games title receives a radio station with music from the soccer game and cars.

On Tuesday, January 26, 2021, Fortnite unexpectedly received a new radio station for its vehicles. This station is Rocket League Radio and, as its name suggests, we can listen to music from Rocket League, the popular title of Psionyx. We leave you with everything we know about this novelty of Season 5 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 below:

Fortnite: this is the new station Rocket League Radio

As is the case with the rest of Fortnite Battle Royale radio stations, we can activate it if we enter any car or truck, and press the corresponding button or key for the radio. Once this is done, we simply have to change the station until we find it.

As its name suggests and, as we have commented at the beginning of the news, on this station we will be able to listen to Rocket League songs, such as the Flip Reset song.

This station consists of about an hour of Rocket League music, and you can listen to it in its entirety here, including the commentaries of the presenter in Spanish. Although, yes, as we explained in the tweet, you will need to use the Google Chrome browser, and install an extension that reads M3U8.