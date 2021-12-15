Fortnite: PS Plus Subscribers Can Redeem Free Skin And Pickax

Fortnite: On Tuesday (14), to celebrate the arrival of Chapter 3 of Fortnite, Sony released the PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack for free, bringing a new skin and pickaxe to the Epic Games battle royale. Check it out below:

As part of the Brute Force set, the costume is called Zultura, and features a male character in a stylish leather outfit, plus a blue mask and white hair. The tool is the Cybernetic Scimitar and it perfectly matches the look of the skin.

For service subscribers who were interested in the package, just go to the Fortnite add-ons page in the console store and redeem it. After that, it will be available in the locker the next time you login.

