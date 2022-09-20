Fortnite Players discover a unique Spider-Gwen animation

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is now in full swing, and players have discovered an interesting detail about the new Spider-Gwen skin combined with a certain emotion. Gwen’s introduction in Season 4 marks the latest addition of Spider-Man content to Fortnite, and judging by the fine details, Epic Games has paid special attention to its latest crossover.

Continuing the theme of “Paradise”, Season 4 brought a lot of new things to the popular battle royale. Mechanics such as “Sliding Feet” and items such as “Port Bunker” were introduced, as well as a host of new items and abilities related to the mysterious liquid chrome that is now spreading across the map. Along with all this and a new combat pass, Epic continued the crossover series by introducing a popular version of Gwen Stacy from Spider-Man: Across the Universes, with a skin that boasts a subtle hint of the 2018 film and its unique visual style.

Reddit user Danny4648 highlighted this in a comparison video that focused on the unique interaction between the Spider-Gwen skin and the new Arachrobatics emotion. Usually, emotion just forces the player character to perform a series of acrobatic flips and spins, but when Spider-Gwen does this, the character’s frame rate drops and the animation acquires several unique effects, such as motion blur effects. It perfectly mimics the special animation style of Spider-Man: Across the Universes, and it’s a neat callback that can be incorporated into a combination of skin and emotion that fans can easily miss.

Gwen has a unique interaction with “Arachrobatics” to make it look like an animation from the spider universe. Cool detail👍 from FortniteBR

It seems that the Fortnite community thinks the same, judging by the general reaction to the Danny4648 video. Many comments praised all the unique details of Spider-Gwen Arachrobatics emotions, and rumors that Miles Morales will appear in Fortnite, many fans expressed hope that the main character Into the Spider-Verse will receive a similar treatment.

Into the Spider-Verse is unique in that it drew inspiration from comics and hand-drawn animation to create something that had not been seen in computer animated films before. Then it’s clear that other Spider-Man games have referenced the movie, and Miles Morales’ Spider-Verse costume also recreates his clearer animation and stylized aesthetic.

At the moment, the appearance of Spider-Gwen in Fortnite and the likely inclusion of Miles in the future should reassure fans while they wait for sequels Into the Spider-Verse. Although the release of the next film, Spider-Man: Across the Universes, has been postponed until June 2023, fans will not have to wait so long for the second sequel, Beyond the Spider-Poems, which is scheduled to premiere in March 2024.

