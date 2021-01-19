Fortnite Pelé Cup: date, time and how to get your gesture

We tell you how to participate in the Fortnite Pelé cup. We also explain how to get your gesture, soccer skins and the Santos jersey for free.

On January 19, 2021, Epic Games officially announced the Fortnite Pele Cup. This new one will allow us to obtain free new football skins, belonging to the Remate set, in addition to the Pelé Celebration gesture. We tell you everything we know about this new competitive event of Season 5 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2:

Fortnite Pele Cup: date and time

According to Epic Games, it will be possible to participate in the Pelé Cup at the following hours of Wednesday, January 20, 2021, depending on our game region

EUROPE: 18:00 – 21:00 CET

To check the tournament schedule in your region, take a look at the “Competition” tab in the Fortnite Battle Royale menu.

Each session will last about three hours. During the time that the Pele Cup remains active, we can play up to a total of ten games to try to be in the best possible position to qualify for the free prizes. The game mode that will be played will be Solo.

How to participate in the Fortnite Pele Cup

Among the other requirements to participate in the Fortnite Pele Cup are all of the following:

Have 2-Step Verification turned on

Have a Fortnite account of at least level 30