Fortnite PC Performance Mode Gets Release Date

Fortnite’s PC Performance Mode, a mode to help lower-tier hardware run more smoothly, is coming soon in Alpha for players to test out.

Fortnite continues to provide new updates and content for players, trying to improve the game for everyone.

The last major update in November expanded Creative Mode in Fortnite, with the next one bringing the long-awaited PC Performance Mode for PC gamers who don’t have the newest hardware.

Epic describes Fortnite’s PC performance mode as a mode designed for those who don’t have the best PC settings. Low and mid-tier computers will benefit from this mode as it is meant to smooth performance and give gamers better frame rates, no matter their hardware.

Although players can already update these visual settings manually, this will update the game settings for Fortnite players automatically so they can get the best settings for their hardware. It will also make the Fortnite game take up less space on the player’s hard drives.

Fortnite’s PC performance mode will be rolled out on December 15, 2020 in alpha. Gamers will be able to test this new mode to see how the configuration can provide “significant performance gains by trading visual quality for lower memory usage and lightening the CPU and GPU load.”

Between all of the game’s players, NPCs, vehicles, and the possible addition of planes to Fortnite, there’s a lot for computers to process. While this will be the first of what will likely be a long list of tweaks for this performance mode, gamers should give it a try to see which settings might be perfect for their own setups.

Fortnite PC

This Fortnite PC performance mode will only be available for PC. Since consoles cannot be customized like a PC in terms of hardware, this type of mode is simply not necessary for gamers on these platforms. Hopefully, PC gamers will start to see smoother transitions in the game alongside smaller game files. Considering this is being released in an alpha state, players may find some bugs to resolve as Epic tries to get the auto setup to work with a variety of hardware configurations.

This month, Fortnite players also have a new Christmas event that they hope to arrive this month. Although Epic hasn’t spoiled much about the event, a Fortnite leaker has hinted that the theme will be Dynamic Ice for Winterfest. The map will most likely be updated with snow and ice, and Fortnite may introduce some new NPCs and Christmas-themed skins for the holiday season.



