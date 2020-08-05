Fortnite – Patch Notes 13.40: Cars are coming

We tell you what are the most important changes and updates in patch 13.40 of Fortnite Chapter 2. The cars arrive in Fortnite Battle Royale.

On Wednesday, August 5, 2020, patch 13.40 arrived in Fortnite. This content update belongs to Season 3 of the Fortnite Battle Pass Chapter 2. Below we give you the patch notes, in addition to the most important changes and news that it has brought to Fortnite Battle Royale, such as the cars:

All new cosmetic items from Fortnite patch 13.40

Patch 13.40 brings with it new objects in the form of skins, backpacks, spikes, hang gliders, and much more, as you can see below:

Todos los objetos cosméticos nuevos del parche 13.40 de Fortnite Battle Royale.#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/mzZ6kOyBcH — Rubén Martínez (@ruvenmb) August 5, 2020

New skins packs in patch 13.40 of Fortnite

Among the game files have also been found images in PNG format that refer to various skin packs that will go on sale in the paVos store of Fortnite Battle Royale at a date yet to be determined:

Nuevos packs de skins encontrados en el parche 13.40 de Fortnite Battle Royale. Precio y fecha de salida aún por determinar.#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/4p6Wm5wOpo — Rubén Martínez (@ruvenmb) August 5, 2020

New fish and fish are added to Fortnite with patch 13.40

Another addition to Fortnite Battle Royale patch 13.40 is the fact that several new fish types have been added. As soon as we know more about them, such as their use, effects, and where to find them, we will inform you in detail:

Imágenes de los nuevos peces encontrados entre los archivos del parche 13.40 de Fortnite Battle Royale.#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/HQMTXh3PQp — Rubén Martínez (@ruvenmb) August 5, 2020



