Fortnite Operation Cooldown Missions

We tell you how to complete all the missions and challenges along with their rewards from Operation Cooling, the Christmas event of Fortnite 2020.

On Friday, December 18, 2020, Operation Cooling began in Fortnite, this year’s winter event / Christmas event. As usual, it brought new missions and challenges for Season 5 of the Fortnite Battle Pass Chapter 2. In this section of our complete guide to Fortnite Battle Royale we help you complete all these new challenges:

Search chests at Cryomando Outposts (0/5)

Visit different Cryomando outposts (0/5)

Dance next to Christmas trees (0/5)

Finish in the top 10 with friends in Squads (0/3)

Destroy Nutcracker Statues (0/5) – Reward: 10,000 Season XP

Travel 5,000 meters in Stormwing X-4 (0 / 5,000) – Reward: 10,000 Season XP

Take down opponent’s structures with X-4 Stormwing (0/10) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Collect Gold Bars (0/100) – Reward: 10,000 Season XP

Catch a Nevao Fish (0/1) – Reward: 10,000 Season XP

Revive a player in different matches (0/3) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Hide inside a stealth Cryomaniac in different games (0/3) – Reward: 10,000 Season XP

Play games in Duo or Squads with friends (0/5) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Deal damage with Lever Action Rifle (0/100)

Light a Fire (0/2) – Reward: 10,000 Season XP

Deal damage at Cryomando Outposts (0/250) – Reward: 10,000 Season XP

Use a cool launcher to freeze your opponents feet (0/10) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP

Complete Operation Cooling missions (0/9) – Reward: Cryomancer skin

Complete Operation Chilling missions (0/12) – Reward: Frost Squad skin

Each day from December 18, 2020 to January 5, 2021, a mission from the list above will be activated, in that order.



