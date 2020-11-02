Fortnite on PS5 and Xbox Series X and S

Epic Games details what improvements Fortnite will receive on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, in addition to announcing its release date.

Through a statement on its official blog, Epic Games has announced that the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S versions of Fortnite will receive specific improvements for each platform. We tell you more about these improvements of the new generation of consoles that will arrive during Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2.

When will Fortnite be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X and S?

According to Epic Games, Fortnite will be available on all next-gen consoles starting the week of November 2020 starting on the 9th. As soon as we know more, we will inform you about it. Also, regardless of the platform we play on, if we log in with our Epic Games account, we will keep all our progress and purchases (challenges, experience, purchased items).

Fortnite improvements on PlayStation 5

Resolution: 4K at 60 FPS.

Dynamic visual and physical effects: Grass and trees respond to explosions, with improvements in the simulation of fluids and smoke (now the effects of smoke and liquids are more realistic) and new effects related to clouds and storm.

Greater immersion thanks to the controller and DualSense: haptic technology allows you to create the sensation of holding the silenced submachine gun or bolt-action rifle. In addition to having developed vibration support, the new DualSense has integrated haptic technology into the triggers for ranged weapons.

Select your preferred mode from the home screen: Fortnite is fully compatible with the new features of the PS5, allowing you to directly access the Battle Royale room in the selected mode: solo, duos or squads.

Get into games faster: Loading performance has been significantly improved, which not only makes textures load better, but also allows us to bond much faster.

Improved Split Screen: Split Screen will be available on PS5 at 60 FPS.



