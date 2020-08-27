Fortnite on Apple devices will not move into the new season

Epic has confirmed that it will not release Episode 2: Season 4 for iOS or macOS, the upcoming Fortnite season, saying the ongoing antitrust litigation and other App Store disputes with Apple over in-app payments have prevented it from releasing updates. This was an expected development after Fortnite was removed from the App Store earlier this month, and Epic warned that it may be the day the app is removed. The company clarified the situation with an official statement on Thursday, August 27, before the launch of today’s season.

“Apple is blocking Fortnite updates and new downloads on the App Store, and it will end our ability to develop Fortnite for Apple devices,” Epic said in its Frequently Asked Questions section on its situation with Apple. As a result, Fortnite’s newly released Episode 2 – Season 4 update (v14.00) will not be released on iOS and macOS on August 27. ” added an expression in the form of. “If you still want to play Fortnite on Android, you can access the latest version of Fortnite on the Epic Games App for Android on Fortnite.com/Android or the Samsung Galaxy Store.”

One of the situations that Epic should deal with; The judge presiding over his case against Apple was whether he could persuade Apple to issue a temporary restraining order that kept Fortnite out of the App Store and prevented Epic from being able to update it. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers ruled late on Monday after a hearing held early in local time on Monday evening and decided that the order to ban Epic will apply, but only in relation to the Unreal Engine business that Apple was also targeting with the threat of terminating the respective developer account. as an exception. In other words, Epic’s developer materials and access to Unreal Engine are left untouched.

This meant Apple did not need to restore Fortnite to the App Store, and Epic had to make a plan around the fact that the game could not release updates on iOS or macOS versions. Apple said Epic could simply roll back the update that implements its own in-app payment processing system to continue deploying and updating Fortnite on iOS and macOS.

However, Epic rejected Apple’s proposal in a new blog post titled “Why are we fighting” released yesterday, saying it was “an invitation to cooperate with Apple to protect Epic’s monopolies” and that Epic is “in principle”.

Fortnite is split into two separate games

The next season of Fortnite is coming out today, but if you’re using iOS or macOS, you won’t be able to play this new season. But that’s not all: Epic informed The Verge that players on iPhone, iPad and Mac will lose the Fortnite multiplayer game mode from playing games on non-Apple platforms. This means that players on Apple platforms will be stuck in the current version of Fortnite and can only play with each other.

Essentially, the legal battle with Apple will soon split Fortnite in two. Fortnite players on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC and Android will potentially have access to all new content that will come with the new Marvel-themed season. Most of the new Fortnite seasons feature major changes, including map updates, new cosmetics, and new in-game rewards as part of the game’s battle ticket subscription. It can be particularly interesting if you are a Marvel fan. But on Apple devices, gamers will miss out on all this new content. The game will be basically static.

In the near term, any decision to change the status of Fortnite on Apple devices rests with Epic. If Epic wants to bring Fortnite back to the iOS App Store, Apple says the studio should only “follow App Store guidelines”, which probably means removing the direct payment option. If Epic makes the necessary changes, Apple said in a statement, “We will welcome Fortnite on iOS.”



