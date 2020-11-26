Fortnite: NFL skins now available; price and contents

The NFL skins return to the Fortnite store once again. We give you all the necessary details in this regard, such as its price and contents.

With the store change on November 26, 2020 at 01:00 CET, the NFL skins returned to Fortnite Battle Royale. It is the first time that these costumes arrive in the store during Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2. We show you what their price is, and what content they bring with them:

Fortnite: this is how the NFL skins are

As we have mentioned in the introductory paragraph of this news, both the NFL skins and their accessories returned to the Fortnite Battle Royale store on November 26. All of these items appear in the “Represent your team” section of the store:

These are all the objects of the NFL skins in the Fortnite store:

Line Leader Skin (styles selectable): 1,500 V-Bucks

Aggressive Assailant Skin (styles selectable): 1,500 V-Bucks

God of Uncheck Skin (selectable styles): 1,500 V-Bucks

Red Zone Zar Skin (styles selectable): 1,500 V-Bucks

Touchdown Titan Skin (Styles Selectable): 1,500 V-Bucks

Goal Protective Skin (styles selectable): 1,500 V-Bucks

Band Band Skin (styles selectable): 1 500 V-Bucks

Raider Lineup Skin (styles selectable): 1,500 V-Bucks

Skin Pass Template (styles selectable): 1,500 V-Bucks

Prodigious Kicker Skin (styles selectable): 1,500 V-Bucks

Backpacking accessory Logo a Gogó: 400 V-Bucks

Penalty gesture: 300 V-Bucks

Gesture Against the Ground: 500 V-Bucks

Gesture Inside!: 200 V-Bucks

Rejection Gesture: 200 V-Bucks

Pause Gesture: 200 V-Bucks

Champion’s Scepter Gathering Tool: 500 V-Bucks

Goal Post Pickup Tool: 800 V-Bucks

Yard Marker Pickup Tool: 500 V-Bucks

Fair Game Skin: 800 V-Bucks

Striped Recruit Skin: 800 V-Bucks

Dead Time Skin: 800 V-Bucks

Fouls Skin Fan: 800 V-Bucks

Skin Linier Legal: 800 V-Bucks

Regent Regent Skin: 800 V-Bucks

Advanced Scorer Skin: 800 V-Bucks

Offensive Official Skin: 800 V-Bucks

Corro Champion Skin: 800 V-Bucks

Amazon Referee Skin: 800 V-Bucks



