Fortnite: NFL skins now available; price and contents

The NFL skins return to the Fortnite store once again. We give you all the necessary details in this regard, such as its price and contents.
With the store change on November 26, 2020 at 01:00 CET, the NFL skins returned to Fortnite Battle Royale. It is the first time that these costumes arrive in the store during Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2. We show you what their price is, and what content they bring with them:
Fortnite: this is how the NFL skins are
As we have mentioned in the introductory paragraph of this news, both the NFL skins and their accessories returned to the Fortnite Battle Royale store on November 26. All of these items appear in the “Represent your team” section of the store:
These are all the objects of the NFL skins in the Fortnite store:
Line Leader Skin (styles selectable): 1,500 V-Bucks
Aggressive Assailant Skin (styles selectable): 1,500 V-Bucks
God of Uncheck Skin (selectable styles): 1,500 V-Bucks
Red Zone Zar Skin (styles selectable): 1,500 V-Bucks
Touchdown Titan Skin (Styles Selectable): 1,500 V-Bucks
Goal Protective Skin (styles selectable): 1,500 V-Bucks
Band Band Skin (styles selectable): 1 500 V-Bucks
Raider Lineup Skin (styles selectable): 1,500 V-Bucks
Skin Pass Template (styles selectable): 1,500 V-Bucks
Prodigious Kicker Skin (styles selectable): 1,500 V-Bucks
Backpacking accessory Logo a Gogó: 400 V-Bucks
Penalty gesture: 300 V-Bucks
Gesture Against the Ground: 500 V-Bucks
Gesture Inside!: 200 V-Bucks
Rejection Gesture: 200 V-Bucks
Pause Gesture: 200 V-Bucks
Champion’s Scepter Gathering Tool: 500 V-Bucks
Goal Post Pickup Tool: 800 V-Bucks
Yard Marker Pickup Tool: 500 V-Bucks
Fair Game Skin: 800 V-Bucks
Striped Recruit Skin: 800 V-Bucks
Dead Time Skin: 800 V-Bucks
Fouls Skin Fan: 800 V-Bucks
Skin Linier Legal: 800 V-Bucks
Regent Regent Skin: 800 V-Bucks
Advanced Scorer Skin: 800 V-Bucks
Offensive Official Skin: 800 V-Bucks
Corro Champion Skin: 800 V-Bucks
Amazon Referee Skin: 800 V-Bucks